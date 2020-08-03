

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is set to publish UK manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the score to rise to 53.6 in July, in line with flash estimate, from 50.1 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3090 against the greenback, 138.51 against the yen, 1.2009 against the franc and 0.8992 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



