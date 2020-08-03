AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 31/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 54.9714 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63388 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 79464 EQS News ID: 1108135 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)