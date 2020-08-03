2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2020. 03-Aug-2020 / 10:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2020 Strasbourg (France), 3 August 2020 - 2CRSi (Euronext Paris) announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020: · 19,269 shares · 68,527.07 euros During the first half of 2020, has been negotiated a total of: Buy side EUR 893,038.17 EUR 594 transactions Sell side EUR 875,072.89 EUR 585 transactions As a reminder, as of December 31, 2019, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: · 16,323 shares · 86,492.35 euros The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started: · 300,000 euros - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR 141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [1] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Victoire Demeestère Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Com. Financial PR investors@2crsi.com vdemeestere@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 24 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Liquidity contract. [2] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1108237 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1108237 03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1108237&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5465d4e0a896a53e9eb851ea32b099ce&application_id=1108237&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 03, 2020 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)