Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2020 Half-year Report and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 3 AUGUST 2020 AT 12.35



Publication of Gofore's 2020 Half-year Report and live webcast

Gofore Plc will publish its 2020 Half-year Report on Friday, 14 August 2020 at about 9.00 a.m. Finnish time (CET + 1); then it will available on https://gofore.com/en/invest/releases-and-reports/.

A live webcast is held on 14 August 2020 at 13.00. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in English. The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/2020-h1-results . During the session, attendees can post questions which will be answered at the end of the webcast.

The results presentation and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at Gofore's investor pages.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 600 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.