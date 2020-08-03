Anzeige
03.08.2020
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, August 3

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2020 has been made available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

3 August 2020

