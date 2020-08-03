MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 11 03-Aug-2020 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 11 Moscow, 3 August, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRS financial results for 1H2020 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/15h00/10h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on August, 11. Conference call and webcast will be held in English. Webcast will be available on the link [1]. Conference call ID: 3436102 Conference call's numbers: Russia +7 499 609 1260 UK +44 (0)20 8089 2860 USA +1 334 777 6978 Toll Free: Russia 8 800 100 9471 UK 0 800 031 4838 USA 800 367 2403 Presentation and financial statements will be available on the Company's website [2] two hours before the call started. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 79499 EQS News ID: 1108259 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f087d6972493583eb829c3cf7f019452&application_id=1108259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=29975aabeafe807c668124104def774a&application_id=1108259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2020 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)