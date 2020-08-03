Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today revealed the worldwide global advertising campaign for ETERNITY Calvin Klein with the return of maternal health activist and model Christy Turlington Burns, alongside her husband, director, writer, producer and actor Edward Burns, as the faces of the ETERNITY campaign.

ETERNITY Calvin Klein advertising has artfully and unforgettably captured the promise of romance, intimacy, and commitment. Together, Turlington Burns who starred in the first ETERNITY advertising campaign when it debuted in 1988, and Burns who has appeared next to his wife in the 2014 and 2016 campaigns, bring to life the essence of the ETERNITY love story with their timeless relationship.

Today, the ETERNITY story continues with the iconic couple in a new television and print campaign that portrays an enduring love rooted in sensuality, authenticity, spontaneity, and supports the launch of the new ETERNITY Cologne for him and ETERNITY Eau Fresh for her Calvin Klein.

"After shooting the first ETERNITY Calvin Klein campaign ever over 30 years ago, it's a pleasure to be working with Calvin Klein again and to continue to be a part of the history of such an iconic fragrance," said Turlington Burns Burns jointly. "We are honored to be part of this new campaign celebrating our relationship with ETERNITY Calvin Klein."

The television campaign is captured by filmmaker and photographer Matt Lambert and is a combination of traditional black and white in addition to color shots. This juxtaposition conveys their committed past with the strength of their present relationship. The campaign, a compilation of joyful moments by the ocean, is an homage to their love story and is set to a reimagined cover of the iconic love song 'Unchained Melody' by Lykke Li.

Lachlan Bailey photographed the iconic couple in a classic black and white still campaign visual on the beach. Turlington Burns' hair is effortlessly being swept back by the ocean breeze while Burns adoringly pulls her toward him. The image is just one of many memories in time for the couple, a stolen moment in their endless love story.

"We are thrilled to welcome back such an iconic couple to celebrate the next chapter of ETERNITY Calvin Klein which continues its legacy as one of the most beloved fragrances for both men and women," said Simona Cattaneo, President of Luxury Brands at Coty. "With this new campaign ETERNITY continues to inspire timeless love; its romantic values are undimmed by the passing of time and still resonate with consumers today."

In addition to supporting ETERNITY Calvin Klein Signature, the campaign also supports the new line extension ETERNITY Cologne for him and ETERNITY Eau Fresh for her Calvin Klein through the still campaign visual also shot by Bailey. The hero image is an injection of happiness and bursts of freshness; Turlington Burns and Burns are captured playfully frolicking in the ocean, holding each other closely as the waves splash around them.

Evoking the free-spirited nature of the ocean and the joy of strolling through a beautiful sensual garden, the line extension inspires spontaneity while celebrating the spirit of eternal love. The enduring legacy of the ETERNITY Calvin Klein Signature is playfully reimagined for modern lovers with fresh green ingredients in ETERNITY Cologne for him Calvin Klein by perfumers Julie Massé, Ralf Schwieger and Véronique Nyberg of Mane and romantic watery florals in ETERNITY Eau Fresh for her Calvin Klein by perfumers Olivier Gillotin and Sonia Constant of Givaudan.

ETERNITY Cologne for him and ETERNITY Eau Fresh for her Calvin Klein are available for sale globally starting today on a rolling basis.

About Calvin Klein, Inc.:

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $9 billion in 2019 and were distributed in over 110 countries. Calvin Klein employs over 11,500 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers' beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as Bourjois, Max Factor, Rimmel, Wella, Adidas and Guess; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Gucci, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, System Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

ADVERTISING CREDITS:

Creative Direction: Calvin Klein and Mazarine

Campaign Videos: Matt Lambert

Advertising Campaign images: Lachlan Bailey

EDITORIAL CREDIT:

ETERNITY For Women Eau de Parfum CALVIN KLEIN

ETERNITY For Men Eau de toilette CALVIN KLEIN

ETERNITY Eau Fresh for her CALVIN KLEIN

ETERNITY Cologne for him CALVIN KLEIN

