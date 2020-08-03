Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Reports A Contractor Fatality at its Limon Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") regrets to report that an employee of one of the mining contractors at the Limon mine was fatally injured in a vehicle accident on Friday night, July 31, 2020.



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer stated: "I am extremely disappointed and saddened that we failed to send one of our extended family members at Calibre, safely home from work. All accidents are avoidable and this one was no exception. On behalf of the entire Calibre family, I would like to express my sorrow and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and co-workers."

Calibre is working with the mining contractor to ensure that adequate support, and counselling services are available to those impacted by the accident.

After an immediate suspension of open-pit mining operations on Friday night, the Company recommenced operations Sunday morning with the approval of the relevant authorities following their review and investigation.

Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a "Hub-and-Spoke" operating philosophy, whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.