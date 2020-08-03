CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with New Missouri Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the latest franchise joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The network congratulates Jason Mohler and Tim and Cindy Leek on the opening of their new CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Springfield.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Springfield, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/springfield-mo/.

"I want to welcome Jason Mohler and the Leeks into the CPR Network," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Despite Covid-19, Jason and the Leeks have put forth a tremendous amount of effort in opening their new franchise. The network has no doubts that CPR Springfield will quickly become a valuable repair service to area residents."

Springfield is located in the Southwestern part of Missouri and is referred to as the "pulse" of Ozarks. Described as a small, but vibrant community, the city is home to several well-known attractions, a diverse culinary scene, and plenty of unique boutiques. People can find CPR Springfield on the corner of Battlefield Road and South Fremont Avenue, in the same plaza as Luxe Salon and Edible Arrangements.

"We all are looking forward to providing quality, and affordable repair solutions to the Springfield community," said owners Jason Mohler and Tim and Cindy Leek. "With our three combined technology and business backgrounds, we are certain we can easily develop this new store into Springfield's, first-choice for technology repair services."

Tim, Cindy, and Jason have been business owners together for several years. They all moved to Missouri from their home state in Indiana. Apart from managing a business, they dedicate time as members of 100 FOLD, a charitable organization that helps local people in need. When they're not working, people can find each of them cruising, hiking, or vacationing.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about CPR Springfield, get in touch with the store using the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Springfield is located at:

1330 E. Battlefield Rd.

Springfield, MO 65804

Please contact the store at 417-881-4911 or via email: Repairs@cpr-springfieldmo.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/springfield-mo/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599939/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-with-New-Missouri-Store