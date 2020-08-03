

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Energy Inc (NBL):



-Earnings: -$408 million in Q2 vs. -$10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.85 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$114 million or -$0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.34 per share -Revenue: $0.57 billion in Q2 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year.



