CIFF Guangzhou 2020 Successfully Concludes: Striving to Drive Steady Growth Across the Industry During the Pandemic

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 45th CIFF Guangzhou 2020 successfully concluded on July 30. The four-day, 300,000-square meters expo, displaying home furniture, home decor and home textiles, outdoor furniture, office and hotel furniture and commercial furniture, as well as furniture machinery and raw materials, welcomed 1,607 exhibitors and attracted 145,363 visitors.

As the first large-scale whole-industry-chain furniture exhibition held in China this year, CIFF Guangzhou 2020 provided both on-site and online exhibits and events. Organizers of CIFF Guangzhou emphasized the irreplaceability of physical exhibition for the industry, as complex sensory experience such as touching and smelling plays an important part in decision making of furniture buyers. To ensure on-site attendees' health and safety with COVID-19 remaining a challenge, the organizers had deployed a real-name reservation and registration system and adopted a strict set of protocols in terms of dealing with risks association with the ongoing pandemic, meeting the various prevention and control requirements.

As the comprehensive platform of choice for new product debuts and trade, CIFF Guangzhou 2020 has played a positive role in maintaining strong domestic sales and foreign trade, promoting the recovery and new growth across the industry in the post-epidemic era, with the aim of ensuring the steady development of the furniture industry's supply and industrial chains. Germany-based Emma Mattress won many potential partners through the event. Its General Manager of China market, Li Ziyun said CIFF Guangzhou had made great efforts and she was surprised at how rewarding the efforts have proven to be.

Apart from providing a platform where the upstream and downstream sides of the industry can meet, CIFF Guangzhou 2020 hosted over 30 high-end displays, design forums and trend launch events, including 2020 Global Furniture Industry Trend Conference, "Design Spring" Contemporary Chinese Furniture Design Fair and 2030+ International Future Office, to lead and drive the next stage of industry growth. Anson, buyer from Turkey, who attended the event with plan of introducing more office furniture brands and manufactures to markets of Turkey, Middle East or Europe, said he had learnt a lot about the latest trends of the industry.

CIFF Guangzhou 2021 is scheduled to be held between March 18-21 and March 28-31, 2021. For more information, please visit: https://ciff-gz.com/en

