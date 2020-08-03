Atlantica Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss for the first half of 2020 attributable to the Company was $28.2 million, compared with a net profit of $17.0 million in the first half of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates 1 was approximately $380.1 million in the first half of 2020, representing a 7.4% year-over-year decrease mostly due to foreign exchange differences and lower solar radiation in EMEA.

was approximately $380.1 million in the first half of 2020, representing a 7.4% year-over-year decrease mostly due to foreign exchange differences and lower solar radiation in EMEA. Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") increased by 2.9% to $97.3 million in the first half of 2020.

Additionally, the Company generated approximately $143 million of one-off cash through a non-recourse refinancing in the second quarter of 2020 to finance growth without increasing corporate debt.

Quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share declared by the Board of Directors.

Year to date until July Atlantica has raised $489 million 2 at an average cost of 3.9% to fund new growth, including non-recourse project refinancings and additional corporate debt issuances.

at an average cost of 3.9% to fund new growth, including non-recourse project refinancings and additional corporate debt issuances. Exercised the option to buy out Solana's tax equity investor 3 .

. Closed the acquisition of the previously announced 55MW solar plant through the Renewable Energy Platform created in Chile.

No material impact from COVID-19 situation as of today; health and safety remains Atlantica's top priority.

August 3, 2020 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica" or "the Company"), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, reported today its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

To date, Atlantica has not experienced any significant disruptions in availability or production due to COVID-19. The Company has continued monitoring COVID-19 situation closely and is adapting its safety measures and protocols to the specific situation in each asset and office. Atlantica continues to provide reliable service to its clients, always keeping health and safety as its top priority.

Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $465.7 million, a 7.7% decrease versus the same period in 2019. On a constant currency basis4, revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 decreased by 6.1% compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates was $380.1 million in the first half of 2020, representing a 7.4% decrease year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates for the first half of 2020 decreased by 5.5% compared to the first half of 2019. The decrease in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates was mostly due to lower solar resource in EMEA and lower production in Kaxu caused by the unscheduled outage discussed last quarter.

CAFD generation in the first six months of 2020 was $97.3 million, a 2.9% increase compared with $94.5 million in the first half of 2019.

Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020 the Company generated $143 million of one-off cash, net of transaction costs and reserves, through a non-recourse project debt refinancing. The Green Project Finance was entered into by a subsidiary-holding company of certain Atlantica's solar assets in Spain. It was issued in compliance with the 2018 Green Loan Principles and has a Second Party Opinion delivered by Sustainalytics.

Highlights

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 465,747 $ 504,790 Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to the Company (28,171) 16,956 Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates 380,069 410,458 Net cash provided by operating activities 148,407 149,108 CAFD 97,275 94,501

Key Performance Indicators

Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Renewable energy MW in operation5 1,551 1,496 GWh produced6 1,482 1,651 Efficient natural gas MW in operation7 343 300 GWh produced8 1,268 866 Electric Availability (%)8,9 101.7% 88.5% Electric transmission lines Miles in operation 1,166 1,152 Availability (%)10 99.9% 100.0% Water Mft3 in operation5 17.5 10.5 Availability (%)10 102.0% 100.6%

Segment Results

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenue by geography North America $ 157,932 $ 164,536 South America 75,029 69,090 EMEA 232,786 271,164 Total revenue $ 465,747 $ 504,790 Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by geography North America $ 142,615 $ 147,163 South America 59,802 57,464 EMEA 177,652 205,831 Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $ 380,069 $ 410,458













(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenue by business sector Renewable energy $ 344,674 $ 380,086 Efficient natural gas 52,032 61,698 Electric transmission lines 53,395 51,098 Water 15,646 11,908 Total revenue $ 465,747 $ 504,790

Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by business sector Renewable energy $ 275,085 $ 301,394 Efficient natural gas 47,765 54,302 Electric transmission lines 44,345 43,586 Water 12,874 11,176 Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $ 380,069 $ 410,458

During the first half of 2020, Atlantica's renewable assets operating performance was as follows:

Production in the U.S. solar portfolio in the first half of 2020 was a 1.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

Production in Spain decreased mainly due to significantly lower solar radiation than in the same period of the previous year.

In South Africa, production decreased mainly due to an unscheduled outage due to a fire in the first quarter that affected electrical equipment. After repairs, production is now at or close to capacity. Damage and business interruption costs were covered by insurance, after customary deductibles.

Finally, production of our wind assets increased by 9.6% due to good wind resource and stable performance of the assets.

Atlantica's assets with revenue based on availability continue to deliver solid performance with high availability levels in ACT and Monterrey, transmission lines and water assets.

Liquidity and Debt

As of June 30, 2020, cash at the Atlantica's corporate level was $278.7 million, compared to $66.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Additionally, as of June 30, 2020, we had approximately $251.0 million available under our Revolving Credit Facility and therefore a total corporate liquidity of $529.7 million, compared to $407.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, net project debt was $4,497.5 million, compared with $4,355.6 million as of December 31, 2019, while net corporate debt was $558.3 million, compared with $657.8 million as of December 31, 2019. The net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio11 was 2.3x as of June 30, 2020.

Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level. Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica's corporate level.

CAFD pre-corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus interest paid by Atlantica.

Dividend

On July 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.42 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2020.

Strategic and Corporate Update

Since the beginning of 2020, Atlantica has successfully closed new financings representing total proceeds of $489 million which are expected to finance growth.

$216 million were generated from non-recourse project debt financings and refinancings, allowing the Company to continue executing on its accretive growth strategy without impacting corporate debt metrics:

In April 2020, Atlantica entered into the Green Project Finance that resulted in a net recap for Atlantica of $143 million. The Green Project Finance was issued in compliance with the 2018 Green Loan Principles and has a Second Party Opinion delivered by Sustainalytics.

In July 2020, Atlantica entered into a non-recourse project debt refinancing of Helioenergy, one of the solar assets in Spain, by adding a new tranche of debt from an institutional investor, with a 15-year maturity. After transaction costs, net refinancing proceeds (net "recap") were approximately $43 million.

Also in July 2020, Atlantica entered into a non-recourse project debt financing for approximately €326 million in Helios. The new debt has been used to repay the previous bank project debt with approximately €250 million outstanding and has canceled legacy interest rate swaps. With this refinancing, Atlantica is achieving an improvement in cost (1.9% per annum versus approximately 4.2% in the previous financing) and tenor (17-year maturity versus 7 year in the previous financing). After transaction costs and cancelation of legacy swaps, net refinancing proceeds (net "recap") were approximately $30 million.

Additionally, the Company entered into two corporate debt issuances for a total amount of approximately $273 million:

On July 17, 2020, Atlantica issued $100 million Green Exchangeable Notes due 2025. On July 29, 2020, the Company closed an additional $15 million of Green Exchangeable Notes pursuant to the over-allotment option granted to the initial purchasers. The notes mature on July 15, 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per annum. The initial exchange price is $34.36 per ordinary share. The Green Exchangeable Notes were issued in compliance with the 2018 Green Bond Principles and have a Second Party Opinion delivered by Sustainalytics.

In addition, Atlantica entered into the Note Issuance Facility 2020, a senior unsecured financing with a private investor for a total amount of approximately $158 million (€140 million) with a 7-year maturity. Closing is expected to occur prior to August 31, 2020, subject to certain conditions.

These new financings are expected to finance accretive growth opportunities:

On April 3, 2020 Atlantica invested in the creation of a renewable energy platform in Chile, together with financial partners, where we now own approximately a 35% stake and have a strategic investor role. The first investment was the acquisition of a 55 MW solar PV plant in an area with excellent solar resource. This asset, which has been in operation since 2016, has demonstrated a strong operating track record while selling its production to the Chilean power market.

On July 17, 2020 the Company exercised the option to buy out Solana's tax equity investor. The investment is estimated to be approximately $290 million. Closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in August, subject to customary conditions.

Atlantica continues to actively pursue growth opportunities in its target geographies.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 255,344 $ 283,338 $ 465,747 $ 504,790 Other operating income 27,698 18,469 57,236 44,908 Employee benefit expenses (12,616) (5,461) (24,333) (10,777) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (84,454) (74,327) (194,073) (150,063) Other operating expenses (60,277) (69,037) (126,092) (132,523) Operating profit/(loss) $ 125,695 $ 152,982 $ 178,485 $ 256,335 Financial income 4,466 231 5,673 517 Financial expense (114,105) (109,029) (210,113) (210,532) Net exchange differences 445 (540) (1,176) 326 Other financial income/(expense), net 6,931 (1,273) 2,819 (211) Financial expense, net $ (102,263) $(110,611) $ (202,797) $ (209,900) Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 2,259 1,529 1,591 3,352 Profit/(loss) before income tax $ 25,691 $43,900 $ (22,721) $ 49,787 Income tax (13,618) (17,463) (3,471) (27,040) Profit/(loss) for the period $ 12,073 $26,437 $ (26,192) $22,747 Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests 267 (524) (1,979) (5,791) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 12,340 $25,913 $(28,171) $16,956 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 101,602 100,811 101,602 100,516 Basic earnings per share attributable to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ (0.28) $ 0.17

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of June 30,

2020 As of December 31, 2019 Non-current assets Contracted concessional assets $ 8,034,890 $ 8,161,129 Investments carried under the equity method 126,613 139,925 Financial investments 78,771 91,587 Deferred tax assets 152,603 147,966 Total non-current assets $ 8,392,877 $8,540,607 Current assets Inventories $ 22,388 $ 20,268 Clients and other receivables 366,180 317,568 Financial investments 196,732 218,577 Cash and cash equivalents 788,769 562,795 Total current assets $ 1,374,069 $ 1,119,208 Total assets $ 9,766,946 $9,659,815

Equity and liabilities Share capital $ 10,160 $ 10,160 Parent company reserves 1,817,486 1,900,800 Other reserves 46,801 73,797 Accumulated currency translation differences (113,220) (90,824) Retained Earnings (413,628) (385,457) Non-controlling interest 209,520 206,380 Total equity $ 1,557,119 $1,714,856 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt $ 813,480 $ 695,085 Long-term project debt 4,194,978 4,069,909 Grants and other liabilities 1,602,155 1,641,752 Related parties 14,102 17,115 Derivative liabilities 340,507 298,744 Deferred tax liabilities 248,715 248,996 Total non-current liabilities $ 7,213,937 $6,971,601 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt 23,493 28,706 Short-term project debt 812,555 782,439 Trade payables and other current liabilities 128,577 128,062 Income and other tax payables 31,265 34,131 Total current liabilities $ 995,890 $973,358 Total equity and liabilities $ 9,766,946 $9,659,815

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit/(loss) for the period $ 12,073 $ 26,437 $ (26,192) $ 22,747 Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 194,838 192,604 389,557 361,616 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 206,911 $ 219,041 $ 363,365 $ 384,363 Variations in working capital (24,672) (37,418) (84,005) (91,926) Net interest and income tax paid (119,517) (129,405) (130,953) (143,329) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 62,722 $ 52,218 $ 148,407 $ 149,108 Investment in contracted concessional assets12 5,675 7,518 5,675 14,704 Other non-current assets/liabilities (2,311) (3,454) (8,249) (30,439) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and other financial instruments 8,943 (101,157) 8,943 (103,614) Dividends received from entities under the equity method 5,262 - 10,382 - Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities $ 17,569 $ (97,093) $ 16,751 $ (119,349) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 12,106 $ (39,778)



$ 71,937



$ (84,432) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 92,397 $ (84,653)



$ 237,095



$ (54,673) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 690,172 654,618 562,795 631,542 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent 6,200 6,101 (11,121) (803) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 788,769 $ 576,066 $ 788,769 $ 576,066

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 12,340 $ 25,913 $ (28,171) $ 16,956 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest (267) 524 1,979 5,791 Income tax 13,618 17,463 3,471 27,040 Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (2,259) (1,529) (1,591) (3,352) Financial expense, net 102,263 110,611 202,797 209,900 Operating profit $ 125,695 $ 152,982 $ 178,485 $ 256,335 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 84,454 74,327 194,073 150,063 Adjusted EBITDA $ 210,148 $ 227,309 $ 372,557 $ 406,398 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 3,959 2,043 7,512 4,060 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 214,107 $ 229,352 $ 380,069 $ 410,458

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 62,722 $ 52,218 $ 148,407 $ 149,108 Net interest and income tax paid 119,517 129,405 130,953 143,329 Variations in working capital 24,672 37,418 84,005 91,926 Other non-cash adjustments and other 3,237 8,268 9,192 22,035 Adjusted EBITDA $ 210,148 $ 227,309 $ 372,557 $ 406,398 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 3,959 2,043 7,512 4,060 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 214,107 $ 229,352 $ 380,069 $ 410,458

Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution to Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 12,340 $ 25,913 $ (28,171) $ 16,956 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest (267) 524 1,979 5,791 Income tax 13,618 17,463 3,471 27,040 Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (2,259) (1,529) (1,591) (3,352) Financial expense, net 102,263 110,611 202,797 209,900 Operating profit $ 125,695 $ 152,982 $ 178,485 $ 256,335 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 84,454 74,327 194,073 150,063 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 3,959 2,043 7,512 4,060 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 214,107 $ 229,352 $ 380,069 $ 410,458 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (3,959) (2,043) (7,512) (4,060) Dividends from equity method investments 5,262 - 10,382 - - Non-monetary items (3,683) (7,729) (8,017) (22,361) Interest and income tax paid (119,517) (129,405) (130,953) (143,330) Principal amortization of indebtedness (75,301) 7 (93,935) (90,199) (109,111) Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts 17,605 22,692 50,526 47,627 Change in non-restricted cash at project level 31,257 68,101 (19,210) 8,654 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (9,246) (5,105) (14,161) (5,105) Changes in other assets and liabilities (6,808) (32,546) (73,650) (88,271) Cash Available For Distribution $ 49,717 $ 49,382 $ 97,275 $ 94,501







About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).

1 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates includes our share in EBITDA of unconsolidated affiliates (see reconciliation on page 15).

2 This amount includes the $143 million of one-off cash generated in the second quarter 2020 referred to above.

3 The acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary conditions.

4 We calculate constant currency amounts by converting our current period local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates using the prior period foreign currency average exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our prior period reported results. See Second Quarter 2020 Financial Statements on Form 6-K filed on August 3, 2020 for further information.

5 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned at the end of the period, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets.

6 Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.

7 Includes 43MW corresponding to our 30% share of Monterrey since August 2, 2019.

8 GWh produced in the first half of 2020 includes 30% production from Monterrey since August 2019. Major maintenance overhaul held in ACT in Q1 and Q2 2019, as scheduled, which reduced production and electric availability as per the contract.

9 Electric availability refers to operational MW over contracted MW.

10 Availability refers to actual availability divided by contracted availability.

11 Net corporate leverage calculated as corporate net debt divided by midpoint 2020 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service.

12 Includes proceeds for $7.4 million and $14.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 respectively, related to the amounts received by Solana in relation to the consent with the DOE.