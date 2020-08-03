Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (Nasdaq:CPST) Launches Shift to Green Initiative With New Livery for the Remainder of the Indycar Season

Capstone End-Use Customers' Total Energy Savings Approached an Estimated Half a Billion Dollars and 718,000 Tons of Carbon Over the Last Two Fiscal Years

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it is launching a ShiftToGreen initiative to highlight the need for greener global energy solutions.

As part of the initiative, the world's leading producer of clean and green microturbine energy systems will run a special edition ShiftToGreen livery for the remainder of the INDYCAR season where Capstone is the primary sponsor. The special edition ShiftToGreen livery will emphasize Capstone's commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions with its line of green microturbine energy solutions, all highlighted by the fact that Capstone end-use customers' total energy savings approached an estimated half a billion dollars and 718,000 tons of carbon over the last two fiscal years.

The Capstone Turbine Sponsored Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda IndyCar No.88, Driven By Colton Herta in New ShiftToGreen Livery

"The need to shift to green has never been more evident than it is today. In fact, there is a strong argument to be made for a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The global pandemic has provided overwhelming evidence in showcasing the impact mankind has had on the planet. As a result of the worldwide shutdowns in Venice, Italy, the water in the canals were almost crystal clear, and in Krakow, Poland, people enjoyed the amazing view of the Trata mountains, which were no longer been obscured by smog," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

"This movement to lower emissions and promote higher efficiency energy solutions should not be a political issue that divides us, but a social issue that unites us all to improve the environment while simultaneously saving money and creating more green jobs. The most valuable lesson this pandemic has given, is just how powerful we can be if we can all work together to find practical, cost-effective, and realistic ways to reduce our environmental impact on the world," added Mr. Jamison.

Today the younger generation, like Colton Herta, make up over 30% of the world's population and are arguably the most concerned when it comes to environmental sustainability as the first generation to have grown up with climate change as part of everyday life. The partnership with Capstone and Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport allows us to reach a broader audience and educate the INDYCAR community about Capstone's high-efficiency, low-emission energy solutions.

"I'm proud to be a partner with Capstone Turbine, it's an incredible company, and the ShiftToGreen initiative is a great way to raise awareness about important environmental issues," said Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner driver.

Capstone is committed to improving the efficiencies of energy needs around the world with its clean-and-green energy solutions, while simultaneously reducing the global emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. Capstone's systems help end-users improve their impact on the environment while still meeting power and reliability needs.

"We are very happy to offer a platform for Capstone to raise awareness of their ShiftToGreen initiative," said Andretti Harding Steinbrenner team principal, Michael Andretti. "Capstone's microturbine technology is a practical way for businesses to combat climate change, where they can also save their green dollars while being green at the same time."

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

