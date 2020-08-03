Alpha Bronze LLC: GoGold Resources to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Alpha Bronze, LLC ("Alpha Bronze"), is pleased to announce that GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX:GGP)(OTCQX:GLGDF) ("GoGold Resources" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with projects in Mexico, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Mr. Bradley Langille, Chief Executive Officer of GoGold Resources will give an overview of the Company, as well as its current silver producing mine - the Parral mine and an update on its high-grade silver and gold exploration programs at Los Ricos and recent reported results. Mr. Langille will then respond to Investors questions thereafter.

GoGold Resources - Town Hall Agenda

CEO Presentation - 10 to 15 minutes

Follow-up Q&A - 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can access register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uHYWRXFlReuaixSa_Alt5w

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (GGD.TO) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco . Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit www.gogoldresources.com

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the life sciences, tech, consumer and natural resources sectors. Alpha Bronze's aim is to increase awareness for each client among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

