Alert Logic's Sydna Kelley Named as a "Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity" for 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced that Sydna Kelley has been designated as a winner among the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity by Cyber Defense Magazine during Black Hat USA 2020. This prestigious awards category recognizes and honors the industry's most respected and accomplished women in cybersecurity.

As chief services officer, Sydna has elevated Alert Logic's focus on customer success through her commitment to operational excellence. She implemented a new, hyper-focused success operations practice, consolidating four teams into a new organization with a unified vision of relentless customer obsession.

"Sydna is an exceptional business leader with immense passion for cultivating highly engaged, outcome-driven service delivery teams," said Bob Lyons, CEO, Alert Logic. "She exemplifies excellence by ensuring our customers and partners can count on Alert Logic to be their trusted advisor. We are thrilled for Sydna that she has received this well-deserved industry recognition."

Sydna has spent more than 20 years streamlining operational efficiencies, eliminating waste, and creating scalable business models for disruptive and emerging companies. Her leadership has resulted in exponential valuation increases and acquisitions. She has held a variety of executive technology roles, including at Ascend Learning, Pfizer, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and Freightquote.com.

"It is truly an honor to be included on this prestigious list of highly accomplished and impressive women in cybersecurity," said Kelley. "Every day I think about how we can exceed the expectations of the thousands of Alert Logic customers and partners we serve, and I'm so proud of all the amazingly talented team members that make it possible to fulfill our promise of delivering unrivaled security value."

