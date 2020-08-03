

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced Monday that Dean Banks will succeed Noel White as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while maintaining the role of President, effective October 3, 2020.



Banks is currently president and a non-independent director. His expanded role of CEO is part of the Board's deliberate, long-term succession planning. Banks joined Tyson Foods as a director in 2017 and was appointment as President in 2019.



Prior to joining Tyson Foods, Banks was a Project Lead and on the Leadership Team at X (formerly Google [x]), an Alphabet Inc. company, where he remains an advisor.



White, who led Tyson through a period of unprecedented volatility and uncertainty when he assumed the CEO role in 2018, will remain with Tyson in a new elevated role as Executive Vice Chairman of the board of directors.



White joined Tyson through the IBP acquisition in 2001. He has held a variety of critical senior leadership roles in the company before being named CEO.



