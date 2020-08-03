ClickStream Corporation: Clickstream Announces Live Beta Test for Winquik

Anticipated Gaming App And Digital Platform That Lets Players Compete For Cash And Prizes Will Hold An Invitation Only Live Test On Thursday August 13th At 9PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced that its' synchronized digital and app based live gaming platform will commence a beta test for a select audience on Thursday August 13th at 9PM ET.

To be eligible to participate, Clickstream has set up a sign-up page on WinQuik.com. The initial game will feature questions from all of WinQuik's hosts including NFL Network host and former NFL player Brian Baldinger, Fox Sports Amber Theoharis, NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs, survival expert and retired US Army Green Beret Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie Schwab, and celebrity chef Jordan Andino.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream, enthuses, "After months of hard work, we're very proud to be at this phase of development. We look forward to the feedback from the many people who have been following our journey and have signed up to be the first to get a crack at our trivia masters. Once the beta is complete, we believe the platform will be ready to go-to-market in September."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuikTM, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuikTM users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuikTM is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and Jordan Andino on subject matter ranging from sports trivia, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space and culinary. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology and www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

