Paper Cups Market to Grow 1.5x by 2028; Disposable Paper Cup Options Gain Demand Driven by Fears of Covid-19 Transmission, Says Future Market Insights

Paper cup manufacturers are increasingly investing in research exploring potential methods to improve recycling capabilities to minimize landfill waste generation.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The paper cups market is expected to display a moderate growth rate throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of several food services businesses around the world. This is a key factor that will negatively impact the global paper cups market throughout the crisis period. Relaxation of lockdown regulations is critical for the recovery of the industry.

"Biodegradable variants of paper cups with produced with waterproof linings have been produced from sources such as sugarcane, corn, or potatoes. These products are making significant inroads in the industry, and can become viable alternatives to plastic cup options, supporting market growth for the foreseeable future," says the FMI analyst.

Paper Cups Market - Important Takeaways

Low-density polyethylene coated paper cups account for major market share owing to resistance to water and oil ingredients in varying beverages.

Poly lactic acid is rapidly gaining ground, as a bio-based coating, owing to renewable sourcing and easier recycling.

Asia Pacific is a key market for paper cups, supported by widespread consumption of tea and coffee beverages.

Paper Cups Market - Driving Factors

Expansion of the global food service industry remains the primary growth factor behind the consumption of paper cups.

Restrictions on the usage of single use plastic is a key factor contributing to the sales of paper cups.

Paper Cups Market - Leading Constraints

Majority of paper cup products end up in landfills, with inadequate recycling infrastructure, which hurts market prospects.

Lack of product differentiation, among different market participants is driving down profit margins, hurting investments in the industry.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

While the paper cups market is largely hurt by the closure of the food service businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Health concerns in terms of disease transmission, is providing key growth opportunities for disposable paper cup manufacturers, as the use of reusable paper and plastic cups have been temporarily banned in a number of countries. Biodegradable paper cups will gain and sustain demand during and after the crisis.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the paper cups market are Georgia Pacific LLC, Dart Container Corporation, International Paper Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Company, Pactiv LLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co., WestRock Company, Lollicup USA. Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and Genpak LLC.

Major players in the paper cup market are investing in strategic acquisitions and expansion of production capabilities to consolidate their market share in global and regional markets.

For instance, Huhtamaki Hong Kong has announced the acquisition of International Paper Co.'s food service assets in China, including paper cup and food container production. Further, Georgia Pacific has announced plans to invest US$ 70 million in lumber operations for sourcing raw materials needed for paper towels, cups and toilet paper. Similarly, Lollicup USA has set up a new production facility In Rockwall Texas for paper and plastic cups.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the paper cups market. The market is segmented in terms of cup capacity (up to 150ml, 151 to 350 ml, 351 to 500ml, and above 500ml), cup type (cold beverage and hot beverage cups), sales channel (supermarkets, distributors, departmental stores, and online sales) and end user (food service, institutional, and households) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

