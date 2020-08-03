Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hemp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HEMP) ("the Company"), a company that seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. CEO of the Company, Bruce Perlowin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Can you explain your enthusiasm and optimism surrounding current canbiola, and the research and connection to COVID-19 and the wellness applications of CBD and CBG?" asked Jolly to start the interview. Perlowin explained that the current pandemic has sparked research into the potential of cannabinoids against COVID-19. "The hemp industry has a new best friend, so to speak, in finding a solution to the coronavirus."

The conversation then turned to the use of industrial hemp in post-COVID economic recovery. "Everyone is looking to sustainability," said Perlowin. "The industrial applications of hemp and kenaf, we do both, is going to be off the charts," continued Perlowin, adding that the applications include building materials, paper, and oil-spill clean-up products. "I think a lot of people, post-coronavirus and post-natural disasters, are going to turn to a more reasonable, logical, and sustainable future, and hemp plays a major role."

Jolly then asked for an update on the Company's current projects. "We have the largest hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere in North Carolina," said Perlowin. "This year we'll be growing 50 acres of kenaf; we grow kenaf and hemp together and that's for industrial purposes," explained Perlowin. "We're also being part of the supply-side for bioplastics and paper," continued Perlowin, adding that the Company also produces a sustainable oil-spill clean-up product.

"We make pre-rolls, we make tinctures, and we're starting to launch Moon Rocks," shared Perlowin. "Our Moon Rocks end up with 50% CBD and 10% CBG, and we add terpenes to add different flavors," added Perlowin. "We're launching the pre-rolls into the market place right now and we're launching our tinctures and our Moon Rocks."

"The eco-village in Arizona is doing awesome," said Perlowin, adding that the Company is also hosting a Hemp-a-thon at this location, which will be live-streamed. "That segwayed into having events down there," added Perlowin. "We'll have at least half a dozen events on that property."

Perlowin then elaborated on the current environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that despite the challenges, the Company is flourishing. "We're about to hit $2 million in sales, and that's just the buds," said Perlowin, noting that the Company is also preparing to launch numerous products and will begin wholesaling their King of Hemp line. "You're talking about a lot of sales on the retail side," he added. "Now we're taking all that energy from the last twelve years and focusing it into marketing. That's the phase we're in and that means revenues galore."

Jolly then noted that Hawaii recently legalized hemp and asked, "What is your outlook for the growing demand of industrial hemp and new legal programs?"

"The money in industrial hemp is still in CBD," said Perlowin, adding that the lack of commercial processing centers has pushed companies to turn to CBD. "But this year, the battle cry is CBG," said Perlowin. "I predict that the pharmaceutical drug cartel is going to be hit from the blindside," said Perlowin, noting that CBG has the potential to drastically reduce the use of opioids in the United States.

To close the interview, Perlowin shared that the Company is focused on producing retail and wholesale sales, which are expected to significantly increase their revenues. "We expect to be in a lot of stores by the end of this year and doing a lot of retail. That's the focus of the Company; no matter building infrastructure, no more growing."

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC.'S TEN DIVISIONS

It has been Hemp, Inc.'s intent to continually invest in building its hemp infrastructure, especially since none existed previously. In fact, the Company has instinctively been following the same path as Amazon… reinvesting profits and operating capital back into building the infrastructure. This is a business strategy that has been proven and works well.

All the years leading up to this point were building and finishing the largest hemp infrastructure in America and now the Company is focusing 90% of its efforts on marketing and generating revenues. The result, so far, has been almost crossing the million dollar mark in revenue in just 10 weeks.

Hemp, Inc.'s ten divisions are as follows:

Division One - The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two - The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three - The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

Division Four - The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five - The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six - Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven - Research and Development

Division Eight - Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Division Nine - Industrial Hemp Consulting

Division Ten - Educational Entertainment

