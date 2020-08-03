Baby Bottle Market to Cross US$ 4 Bn by 2029 End; Sales to Potentially Increase Over Fears of Mother to Child Covid-19 Transmission - Future Market Insights

Baby bottle manufacturers are largely investing in product customization and hygiene optimization improvements, to boost product differentiation and to appeal to a wider demographic of parents.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / With the rapid growth of coronavirus cases around the world, the baby bottle market is likely to gain key growth opportunities, as parents concerned with risks of breastfeeding during the crisis could potentially boost sales in the short term. On the other hand, baby bottle production facilities are likely to face challenges in terms of raw material supplies and health concerns among workers, throughout the period of the pandemic.

"The rising number of working women, coupled with the demand for formula milk are key factors that will support the adoption of baby bottles in the years ahead. Further the growing penetration of the internet and awareness about innovations in baby feeding equipment will help market growth for the foreseeable future," says the FMI report.

Baby Bottle Market - Primary Takeaways

Plastic baby bottles remain the primary choice for most parents in the vast middle- and low-income groups, owing to cost benefits, and ease of use.

Offline sales account for most market revenue, owing to easy product access in supermarket and pharmacy outlets around the world.

Asia Pacific is a dominant market for baby bottles, driven by a high birth rate, and a significant increase in the number of working women in the region.

Baby Bottle Market - Growth Factors

Increasing efforts to promote formula milk for infants has also boosted the demand for baby bottles.

Material and design innovations, such as BPA-free products are gaining popularity among health-conscious parents.

Baby Bottle Market - Major Constraints

Concerns about chemicals in plastic baby bottles is a major factor hindering adoption rates.

Misconceptions about the effects of bottle feeding against breastfeeding holds back baby bottle sales.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The baby bottles market is expected to be moderately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Suspension of production activities, and issues with raw material supplies will remain key concerns for manufacturers throughout the crisis period. On the other hand, parents working from home are morel likely to adopt baby bottles to feed infants at home, which will increase demand in the months ahead, limiting losses in the industry.

Competition Landscape

The baby bottle market comprises players including but not limited to Bonny Baby Care Ltd., Mayborn Group Ltd., Alpha Baby Care Co., BABISIL, Paul Manufacturing Co., Pigeon, Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Handi-Craft Company, Narula Overseas Industries, Munchkin, Linyi Shansong Biological, Artsana USA Inc., and Novatex North America.

Baby bottle market players are pushing with the trend of product premiumization, with novel material and design improvements to appeal to parents and carers from a greater range of demographics.

For instance, Tommee Tippee has announced the launch of a new Ultra Bottle product, with a high-grade silicone, anti-colic nipple, which ensures optimal milk flow throughout the feeding. Similarly, Dr. Brown's has released a range of anti-colic baby bottles, with an internal vent system to reduce burping, colic, and gas. Mimijumi has released a range of baby bottles with skin tone nipples, which aims to make the transition for babies from the breast to bottle easier.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on baby bottles. The market is broken down in terms of material (plastic, stainless steel, and others), capacity (less than 3oz, 3 to 6 oz, 6 to 9 oz, and more than 9 oz), price range (premium and economy) and sales channel (wholesaler, supermarket, specialty store, convenience store, drug store, online stores, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, and Middle East, and Africa).

