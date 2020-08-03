ExpressTruckTax Is the First E-File Provider to Offer an "ExpressGuarantee" That Promises IRS Acceptance With a Money-Back Guarantee

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Accomplishing another industry first, ExpressTruckTax announced today that they will guarantee acceptance of all Form 2290 returns e-filed through their system with a money-back guarantee. ExpressTruckTax is the market-leading Form 2290 e-filing provider, with over $1.5 billion in excise taxes processed through their system.

ExpressTruckTax is IRS-authorized and trusted by many owner-operators and most of the largest carriers in America. E-Filing with ExpressTruckTax has always been quick, but now they have removed the risk for those still on the fence.

The IRS recommends e-filing over paper filing, and with the outbreak of COVID-19, e-filing is the safest way to file. E-filing only takes a few minutes and can be completed from anywhere.

"Over the last ten years, we have e-filed over 1.5 million 2290 returns and developed our software into the most trusted, most used e-filing solution for the trucking industry," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "We are focused on helping trucking industry professionals feel confident about their taxes."

When truckers choose ExpressTruckTax, they can expect a simplified interview-style process that walks them through the Form 2290 step-by-step. They simply need to answer the questions, review their information, and transmit to the IRS. Plus, ExpressTruckTax offers 100% US-based customer support at no additional cost.

Pricing starts at $9.90 for a single truck. Truckers can e-file their Form 2290 for 2020 at ExpressTruckTax.com.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com/

