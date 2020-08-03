Realizing the benefits of big data and digital transformation, the oil and gas industry is now beginning to pay heed to its data. The growing consensus is that the oil and gas sector is on the cusp of a new era, as the second wave of digital disruptions is expected to reshape the sector, propelled by a series of macroeconomic and technology trends. Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, recently conducted a c-suite survey that helped them gain comprehensive insights into the factors impacting digitalization in the oil and gas industry, barriers to change, and the role of prescriptive analytics.

Changing consumer needs and rapid advances in technology pose a new challenge for oil and gas companies

In the current business scenario, the traditional approach of selectively adopting a set of technologies might not be suitable. Instead, oil and gas companies must adopt a revolutionary agenda with digital as a backbone. Digital transformation has the potential to create tremendous value for both the oil and gas industry and society as a whole. Such a transformation will require organizations to implement a focused digital strategy backed by technology adoption. It will also need investment and commitment to revisit and revamp processes, infrastructure, and systems. All the enablers required for a successful transformation will have to come into play for the industry to harness the true potential of digitalization.

Successful digital transformation in the oil and gas sector will be a combined effort

Digital transformation could transform the way people work and live at a scale comparable to major industrial revolutions of the past. While digital transformation has tremendous potential to benefit the industry and stakeholders, it is by no means guaranteed that its full value will be unlocked. To do so, business leaders must work on coordinated regulatory efforts to maximize the value of digitalization for society and must engage in focused collaboration. Hence, successful digital transformation will require collaboration between industry leaders, communities, and policymakers.

