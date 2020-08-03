Peripheral Artery Disease Market to Reach $5.71 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Emergence of advanced interventional products and enhanced healthcare infrastructure in developing nations drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Peripheral Artery Disease Market by Type (Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons, Peripheral Stents, Peripheral Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, and Peripheral Accessories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global peripheral artery disease market size contributed to $3.52 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.71 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Emergence of advanced interventional products, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, and supportive insurance and reimbursement policies drive the growth of the global peripheral artery disease market. However, strict approval process for stents hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 impact analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4315?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario

Many health governing bodies have circulated guidelines regarding operating PDA during the Covid-19 pandemic. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) released guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients. These guidelines suggest that non-emergency peripheral vascular procedures should be postponed.

In many regions that have been affected considerably by the pandemic, government directives or hospital guidelines have restricted vascular procedures to life or limb salvaging cases only.

"Production interruptions of PAD devices and delays in procedures from hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to effect the growth of Peripheral Artery Disease Market."

The peripheral stents segment to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period

Based on type, the peripheral stents segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological innovations leading to development of bio-engineered stents, dual therapy stents, and EPC capture stents. However, the plaque modification devices segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to necessity of these devices while ballooning of arteries fail.

North America to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changes in lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity of people in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to expansion of healthcare budgets, rise in disposable income, and surge in demand for technologically advanced devices.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4315

Market players grabbing the largest pie

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AngioDynamics, Inc.

BIOTRONIK

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cancer Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Occupational Medicines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg