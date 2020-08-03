Automated Cell Culture Systems Market to Record Strong Growth due to High Demand for Advanced Treatment of Chronic Conditions, Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the automated cell culture systems market will exhibit a strong CAGR of 8% from 2020-2030.
Escalating incidences of chronic ailments have spurred greater research in cytology and cell biology for developing advanced diagnosis and treatment. This is largely an end-product of boundaries in conventional pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, growing complexities of the nature of chronic diseases is prompting various technological advancements with regard to treatment, thereby bolstering the scope of automated cell culture systems.
Greater penetration of 3D-cell cultures have significantly boosted the adoption of automated culture systems, as is the need for faster testing of biological or biochemical activities. Furthermore, requirement of cell lines to devise vaccines for COVID-19 shall catapult the automated cell culture market in the upcoming forecast period.
"Key players are developing specific and specialty growth media with the aid of various technological advancements, which is expected to sustain market growth over the following decade," infers an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI's Automated Cell Structure Systems Report
- Increasing applications of cell lines in drug discovery to heighten growth prospects
- Infinite cultures to capture three-quarters of the global market share from 2020-2030
- Consumables to capture 3/5th of the revenue pie, to reach US$ 11 Bn by 2030
- Biotech companies shall be the primary end-users of automated cell structure systems in the coming years
- North America shall surge at a CAGR of 6% through 2030, capturing over 2/5th of the market share
Automated Cell Culture Systems Market- Key Trends
- Market players push for innovative culture systems in the wake of augmented research on sera, cell culture media and reagents
- Sustainable vessel solutions in packaging through the use of glass and recyclable plastic is influencing manufacturing decisions of market players
- Oncology drug development is making exhaustive usage of automated cell structure systems
- COVID-19 shall spur advanced research in cell lines application for drug and vaccine development, thus stimulating growth
Automated Cell Culture Systems Market- Region-wise Analysis
- East Asia shall emerge as the most lucrative automated cell structure systems market. Increased healthcare infrastructure development is a key reason
- North America and Europe to jointly account for 60% of the global market revenue due to the presence of a robust laboratory infrastructure
Automated Cell Culture Systems Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players are concentrating on offering new products, innovations and collaborations with other companies to widen their outreach across major geographical areas.
For instance, in July 2020, Sphere Fluidics announced a partnership with the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh for developing next generation droplet generator instrumentation. This agreement is for expanding its advanced biologics discovery and therapeutic cell line development.
Also, in February 2020, Selexis announced the application of Bioprocessing 4.0 by incorporating automated systems such as the ambr and Beacon optofluidic platforms for enhanced cell line development.
Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Taxonomy
Product Type
- Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment
- Automated Cell Culture Vessels
- Bioreactors
- Consumables
Cell Culture Type
- Finite Cell Line Cultures
- Infinite Cell Line Cultures
Application
- Drug Development
- Stem Cell Research
- Regenerative Medicine
- Cancer Research
End User
- Biotech Companies
- Research Organizations
- Academic Institutions
Region/Country
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- EU-5
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of South Asia
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
More Insights on the Automated Cell Culture Systems Market
The study provides compelling insights on automated cell culture systems market on basis of product type (automated cell culture storage equipment, automated cell culture vessels, bioreactors and consumables), cell culture type (finite cell line cultures, infinite cell line cultures), application (drug development, stem cell research, regenerative medicine and cancer research) and end user (biotech companies, research organizations, academic institutes), and across seven major regions.
