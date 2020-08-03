Automated Cell Culture Systems Market to Record Strong Growth due to High Demand for Advanced Treatment of Chronic Conditions, Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the automated cell culture systems market will exhibit a strong CAGR of 8% from 2020-2030.

Escalating incidences of chronic ailments have spurred greater research in cytology and cell biology for developing advanced diagnosis and treatment. This is largely an end-product of boundaries in conventional pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, growing complexities of the nature of chronic diseases is prompting various technological advancements with regard to treatment, thereby bolstering the scope of automated cell culture systems.

Greater penetration of 3D-cell cultures have significantly boosted the adoption of automated culture systems, as is the need for faster testing of biological or biochemical activities. Furthermore, requirement of cell lines to devise vaccines for COVID-19 shall catapult the automated cell culture market in the upcoming forecast period.

"Key players are developing specific and specialty growth media with the aid of various technological advancements, which is expected to sustain market growth over the following decade," infers an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Automated Cell Structure Systems Report

Increasing applications of cell lines in drug discovery to heighten growth prospects

Infinite cultures to capture three-quarters of the global market share from 2020-2030

Consumables to capture 3/5 th of the revenue pie, to reach US$ 11 Bn by 2030

of the revenue pie, to reach by 2030 Biotech companies shall be the primary end-users of automated cell structure systems in the coming years

North America shall surge at a CAGR of 6% through 2030, capturing over 2/5th of the market share

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market- Key Trends

Market players push for innovative culture systems in the wake of augmented research on sera, cell culture media and reagents

Sustainable vessel solutions in packaging through the use of glass and recyclable plastic is influencing manufacturing decisions of market players

Oncology drug development is making exhaustive usage of automated cell structure systems

COVID-19 shall spur advanced research in cell lines application for drug and vaccine development, thus stimulating growth

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market- Region-wise Analysis

East Asia shall emerge as the most lucrative automated cell structure systems market. Increased healthcare infrastructure development is a key reason

shall emerge as the most lucrative automated cell structure systems market. Increased healthcare infrastructure development is a key reason North America and Europe to jointly account for 60% of the global market revenue due to the presence of a robust laboratory infrastructure

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are concentrating on offering new products, innovations and collaborations with other companies to widen their outreach across major geographical areas.

For instance, in July 2020, Sphere Fluidics announced a partnership with the Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh for developing next generation droplet generator instrumentation. This agreement is for expanding its advanced biologics discovery and therapeutic cell line development.

Also, in February 2020, Selexis announced the application of Bioprocessing 4.0 by incorporating automated systems such as the ambr and Beacon optofluidic platforms for enhanced cell line development.

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment

Automated Cell Culture Vessels

Bioreactors

Consumables

Cell Culture Type

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

Application

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

End User

Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Region/Country

North America

U.S



Canada

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5



Russia



Rest of Europe

South Asia

India



Thailand



Indonesia



Malaysia



Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

MEA

GCC



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

More Insights on the Automated Cell Culture Systems Market

The study provides compelling insights on automated cell culture systems market on basis of product type (automated cell culture storage equipment, automated cell culture vessels, bioreactors and consumables), cell culture type (finite cell line cultures, infinite cell line cultures), application (drug development, stem cell research, regenerative medicine and cancer research) and end user (biotech companies, research organizations, academic institutes), and across seven major regions.

