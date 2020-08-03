

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson International Inc. is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions for potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The onions are in distribution since May 1, 2020. They were sold to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The distribution was under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley's Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.



The recall involves the onions packaged in 5 lbs. Carton, 10 lbs. Carton, 25 lbs. Carton, 40 lbs. carton, 50 lbs. Carton, bulk, 2 lb. mesh sacks, 3 lb. mesh sacks, 5 lb. mesh sacks, 10 lb. mesh sacks, 25 lbs. mesh sacks, and 50 lbs. mesh sacks.



There have been reports of a total of 396 illnesses to date, including 59 hospitalizations, related to the recalled onions.



The recall took place after the FDA, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections that may be linked to these onions.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de