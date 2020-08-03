

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported a drastic fall in the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths Sunday.



After recording more than 60,000 infections daily for the fifth consecutive day, new cases sharply fell to 47,508 on Sunday, taking the country's total to 4668336.



This is the lowest daily case in nearly a month.



Likewise, for the last one week, more than 1000 people were dying from the viral disease in the U.S. On Sunday, the casualty rate came down to 541. The total death toll increased to 154860.



With 241 additional deaths in a single day, Florida set a new state record on Sunday, takng the Sunshine state's total deaths to 7084.



Meanwhile, White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx warned that the United States has entered a 'new phase' of the pandemic, with rural areas just as threatened as city regions.



'What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural as equal urban areas,' she said in CNN's 'State of the Union' program.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Sunday that she has 'no confidence' in Deborah Birx, who heads the White House coronavirus task force.



'I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee. So, I don't have confidence there, no,' Pelosi told ABC News.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per the Baltimore-based University's data update.



New York (32710 deaths, 416298 infections), New Jersey (15836 deaths, 182350 infections), Michigan (6457 deaths, 91758 infections), Massachusetts (8638 deaths, 118458 infections), Louisiana (4007 deaths, 119747 infections), Illinois (7714 deaths, 183224 infections), Pennsylvania (7223 deaths, 118033 infections), California (9396 deaths, 512175 infections), Connecticut (4432 deaths, 49810 infections), Texas (6878 deaths, 448145 infections), Georgia (3840 deaths, 193177 infections), Virginia (2218 deaths, 91782 infections), Maryland (3515 deaths, 90214 infections), Florida (7084 deaths, 487132 infections), Indiana (2975 deaths, 67857 infections), Ohio (3529 deaths, 93031 infections), Colorado (1844 deaths, 47709 infections), Minnesota (1654 deaths, 55947 infections), Arizona (3765 deaths, 178467 infections) Washington (1596 deaths, 58173 infections), North Carolina (1983 deaths, 125330 infections), Mississippi (1703 deaths, 60553 infections), Tennessee (1073 deaths, 109627 infections), Alabama (1627 deaths and 91444 infections) South Carolina (1777 deaths, 91788 infections), Rhode Island (1007 deaths, 19022 infections) and Missouri (1276 deaths, 52184 infections).



