MOXE: MOXE Announces the Launch of Two New Scents in Hand Sanitizer Line

The New Release Introduces Additional Fragrances To The Existing Line Of Fully FDA Compliant Sanitizers Sold Online And In Retail Stores Nationwide

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The founders of MOXE are pleased to announce the launch of their new Citrus and Eucalyptus Mint scented hand sanitizers this August, which join the rest of their sanitizer line already available on their website and at Costco stores nationwide.

As CEO Joshua Matzkin notes, because of the current health-conscious climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, MOXE has seen a significant uptick in its hand sanitizer sales. "We really wanted to begin expanding the line to suit the different preferences of a growing customer base," he continued. The expansion includes a clean and refreshing Eucalyptus Mint and a new crisp Citrus with hints of mandarin. They also have an unscented version for those that prefer no added fragrance.

"Our MOXE Premium Hand Sanitizer Gels are FDA-registered, comply with all federal regulations, and are 100% cruelty-free. Each batch is proudly manufactured in the USA and none of our products appear on the FDA's Methanol Contaminated Products List," says spokesperson Kirby Drake, adding that every batch is rigorously tested for impurities from start to finish.

No matter which of MOXE's sanitizer options customers choose, they can rest assured they're buying a premium brand of hand sanitizer containing 70% alcohol effective in killing illness-causing germs.

About MOXE

MOXE is a manufacturer of innovative health and wellness products focused on complementing any lifestyle. With our holistic approach, we add custom essential oil blends in everything we create and ensure every product is made with the highest quality ingredients to support clean living and peace of mind.

