

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that the Presidential and Nomination Committee decided to recommend Hans-Jörg Vetter to the Supervisory Board as a new Supervisory Board member to be appointed by the competent court.



The bank said that Vetter is a candidate for the election of its new chairman of Supervisory Board.



However, the bank said it has not yet taken a decision on it.



Last month, Commerzbank's supervisory board accepted the resignation of its chief executive officer.



The German lender also said that the chief executive officer Martin Zielke declared his willingness to continue to perform his duties until a successor has been appointed. He would step down from his office the latest on 31 December 2020.



The supervisory board Chairman, Stefan Schmittmann, would resign with effect from 3rd of August 2020.



