Sherpa Chai Reports Strong 2020 Sales Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic

LAFAYETTE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Sherpa Chai of Boulder, Colorado, a specialty chai beverage company, announced today that June 2020 net sales for the company hit an all-time high with an increase of over +70% compared to the same prior-year period. As expected, the company's management team is incredibly proud of the teamwork displayed by its employees who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the integrity of their chai product suppled to consumers while providing a stable and completely fulfilled supply chain.

Having built an impressive fanbase across the country, Sherpa Chai beverage brands are now accessible online at Amazon.com and the company's website, where a variety of traditional blends are available in multi-serving containers.

New in 2020, distribution of Sherpa Chai beverages has continued to expand to include select eateries and brick-and-mortar retail stores across the country, where the demand for healthier beverage options continues to rise.

"We're thrilled to see the phenomenal year-over-year sales growth," states David McKean, CEO, and Co-owner of Sherpa Chai, LLC. "The recent introduction of the expanded distribution channels have helped to provide better access for chai lovers searching for cleaner beverage options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sherpa Chai blends come from a recipe passed down through generations of Sherpas and shared with travelers to keep their spirits high and their bodies healthy and warm. Sherpa Chai is steeped in tradition and packed with all-natural healing powers - making it a perfect addition to any wellness routine."

Sherpa Chai offers a variety of flavors, including Traditional, Spicy, Unsweetened Traditional, Honey Vanilla, Decaf Traditional, and their newest flavor - Turmeric Ginger. For more information about Sherpa Chai products or the story behind the company, visit us online at www.sherpachai.com.

About Sherpa Chai

Sherpa Chai is a U.S. based specialty chai beverage company founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 2014 by Nepalese restaurateur, Pemba Sherpa. Based on an age-old family recipe passed down through generations, Sherpa Chai features a robust blend of organic Nepalese black tea, fresh ginger, and a handful of delicate spices packed with all-natural healing powers. The 100% organic, Sherpa Chai beverages include a variety of specialty flavors, including Traditional, Spicy, Unsweetened Traditional, Honey Vanilla, Decaf Traditional, Turmeric Ginger, and others. For more information on Sherpa Chair, visit the company online at www.sherpachai.com or on Facebook and Instagram @sherpachai.

