03.08.2020 | 18:04
All Star Minerals Plc - Directorate Change

All Star Minerals Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, August 3

All Star Minerals Plc

("All Star" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 22 May 2020, All Star confirms the resignation of James Featherstone as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

The Board would like to thank James for the support and guidance he provided during his tenure and wish him well for the future.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Tomas Nugent, Chairman of the Company.


Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent
Chairman
Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

