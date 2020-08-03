Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Yearly Report For the six months ended 30th June 2020 03-Aug-2020 / 16:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC For the six months ended 30th June 2020 A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2020 will shortly be available to view and download from www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust- plc/. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. Printed copies of the Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. INTERIM DIVIDEND An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 28th September 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 28th August 2020 (ex-dividend 27th August 2020). The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2020 DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS DIRECTORS Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman) D. M. BEST Dr A. J. HOSTY S. J. B. KNOTT J. B. ROPER REGISTERED OFFICE Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY WEBSITE www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/ [1] rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY SOLICITORS EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND One Wood Street London EC2V 7WS AUDITOR BEGBIES 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ REGISTRARS LINK MARKET SERVICES LTD The Registry 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU BROKERS SHORE CAPITAL LTD Cassini House 57-58 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD BANKERS/CUSTODIAN NORTHERN TRUST 50 Bank Street Canary Wharf London E14 5NT REGISTRATION DETAILS Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England) SEDOL number: 0739207 ISIN number: GB0007392078 London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I was optimistic that after the General Election in late 2019 the resolution of Brexit would be a reasonably well managed process throughout the 12 month transition period. However, the outcome of the trade negotiations with the EU is still unclear and is adversely affecting market sentiment. The Board closely monitors related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company. The COVID19 pandemic, which arrived in the UK and mainland Europe in early 2020, has had an unprecedented and immediate negative impact on markets, particularly from March to May. It is highly likely that the pandemic will undermine corporate performance for some time to come, nevertheless we must battle on. The FTSE All-Share Index fell by 18.7% during the first six months and, disappointingly, the Company's portfolio had a mixed six months with net asset value per share reducing by 20.9% to 1800.3p. No shares were purchased under the Company's established share buy-back programme in the half year. The issued share capital therefore remained unchanged as at 30th June 2020 at 7,540,321, which represents a reduction of 16.4% since December 2016. The share buy-back programme has been paused for the foreseeable future. The interim dividend is being maintained at 10.75p (2019: 10.75p), reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams, and will make changes to the Company's future dividend payments when deemed appropriate to do so. Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through the investment strategy. I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board has remained stable throughout the half year, and myself and my board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future. Finally, in the medium term, the economic outlook is flat at best and the corporate environment is certainly tougher. However, we will continue to focus on delivering our overall strategy. Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman 3rd August 2020 Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. The Board is mindful of the uncertainty surrounding the potential duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the Company's assets and the potential for the level of revenue derived from the portfolio to reduce from previous years. The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objectives and projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound. The Board believes that the Company and its key third party service providers have in place appropriate business continuity plans and will be able to maintain service levels through the COVID-19 pandemic. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30th June 2020 Notes Six months ended 30th Six months June 2020 ended 30th June 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 315 - 315 1,911 - 1,911 income Other 2 - - - 8 - 8 operating income Total income 315 - 315 1,919 - 1,919 Gains/(losses) - (34,137) (34,137) - 5,518 5,518 through fair value Gains on - - - - 52 52 subsidiary holding 315 (34,137) (33,822) 1,919 5,570 7,489 Expenses Investment - - - - - - management fee Other expenses 367 - 367 400 16 416 367 - 367 400 16 416 Profit/(loss) (52) (34,137) (34,189) 1,519 5,554 7,073 before tax Tax- - - - - - Profit/(loss) (52) (34,137) (34,189) 1,519 5,554 7,073 for the period Earnings per share Return per (0.7)p (452.7)p (453.4)p 19.1p 69.8p 88.9p Ordinary Share Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2020 of 7,540,321 (2019: 7,958,152). The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations. The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income. An interim dividend of 10.75p (2019: 10.75p) per share and amounting to GBP810,585 (calculated as at 29th July 2020) (2019: GBP825,220) is payable on 28th September 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 28th August 2020 (ex-dividend 27th August 2020). Notes Year ended 31st December 2019 Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 3,150 - 3,150 income Other operating 2 9 - 9 income Total income 3,159 - 3,159 Gains/(losses) - 11,188 11,188 through fair value Gains on - 52 52 subsidiary holding 3,159 11,240 14,399 Expenses Investment - - - management fee Other expenses 803 68 871 803 68 871 Profit/(loss) 2,356 11,172 13,528 before tax Tax - - - Profit/(loss) 2,356 11,172 13,528 for the period Earnings per share

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2020 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)