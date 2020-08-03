Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) announces today that they have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) the half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2020.

It is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be found online at https://www.soprasteria.com/en/investors (under Investors/Financial Publications Reports/Financial Reports).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005589/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.53.70.74.65