Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.5967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15771435 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 79550 EQS News ID: 1108685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 03, 2020 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)