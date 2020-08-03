Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.9325 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326712 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 79584 EQS News ID: 1108757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

