FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4442600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957

August 03, 2020 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)