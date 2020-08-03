Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2020 / 18:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.8554 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 826618 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 79709 EQS News ID: 1109009 End of Announcement EQS News Service

