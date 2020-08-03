Technavio has been monitoring the elevator and escalator market in US and it is poised to grow by 876.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005372/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elevator and Escalator Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Prysmian Spa, Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing adoption of smart homes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the fragile US construction market might hamper the market growth.
Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Elevator and escalator market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Elevators
- Escalators
- Service
- New installation
- Maintenance
- Modernization
Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our elevator and escalator market in US report covers the following areas:
- Elevator and escalator market in US size
- Elevator and escalator market in US trends
- Elevator and escalator market in US industry analysis
This study identifies demand for modernization and maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market growth in US during the next few years.
Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the elevator and escalator market in US, including some of the vendors such as Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Prysmian Spa, Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the elevator and escalator market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the elevator and escalator market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator and escalator market vendors in US
