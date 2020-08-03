Technavio has been monitoring the elevator and escalator market in US and it is poised to grow by 876.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005372/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elevator and Escalator Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Prysmian Spa, Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of smart homes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the fragile US construction market might hamper the market growth.

Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Elevator and escalator market in US is segmented as below:

Product Elevators Escalators

Service New installation Maintenance Modernization



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43634

Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our elevator and escalator market in US report covers the following areas:

Elevator and escalator market in US size

Elevator and escalator market in US trends

Elevator and escalator market in US industry analysis

This study identifies demand for modernization and maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market growth in US during the next few years.

Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the elevator and escalator market in US, including some of the vendors such as Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Prysmian Spa, Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the elevator and escalator market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Elevator and escalator market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elevator and escalator market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator and escalator market vendors in US

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevators Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Escalators Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

New installation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maintenance Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Modernization Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Prysmian Spa

Savaria Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005372/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/