Harvest Pack: Pandemic Leads to More Single-Use Plastic; Company on a Mission to Reduce Waste with Smart Food Packaging that Won't Harm the Environment

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an excessive waste problem around the world with an increase in the use of plastic bags, delivery packages, and takeout containers. According to Bloomberg, single-use plastics such as polystyrene (the material used to make Styrofoam) are experiencing a renewed demand due to the pandemic. Plastic waste is increasing in the restaurant industry due to the rise in takeout and delivery orders (essential to keeping the industry afloat), and the proliferation of all these disposable containers.

While single-use plastics are the go-to solution for many restaurants right now, one company is working to curb plastic waste with green and recyclable packaging lines. Harvest Pack provides restaurants with branded, customizable, eco-friendly packaging made with 100 percent biodegradable plant fiber that won't hurt the environment. Harvest Pack introduced this line in 2013. In addition, the company also provides a 100-percent recyclable plastic line.

"First and foremost, we want to help keep people safe during this difficult time. We are working closely with restaurants so they can deliver customers' favorites and keep the experience as authentic as possible," said Alex Pou, who along with his sister Christina Pou, founded Harvest Pack. "It may be some time before many people feel comfortable dining in restaurants again and we expect takeout and delivery to continue to be in high demand. That's why the compostable packaging is more important than ever. People can feel confident supporting their local restaurants and know they aren't adding to the growing plastic waste problem."

As they work on their mission to reduce food packaging waste, Harvest Pack is also helping restaurants stay connected to their customers by offering branded packaging. The company's design team works closely with restaurant owners to develop a customized line of to-go containers that reflect a restaurant's personality. It's another important touchpoint for business owners who don't have the opportunity to have face-to-face communication with customers right now.

One customer of Harvest Pack's eco-friendly packaging is Chowbotics, maker of the fresh food robot. As stated by a Chowbotics spokesperson, "Our foodservice partners utilize our product to provide safe fresh meals. With the onset of COVID-19, we searched for a wrapped bowl solution that would address new food safety challenges, while still limiting our customers' environmental footprint. We're thrilled with the compostable packaging solution provided by Harvest Pack. Their ingenuity is helping us navigate new challenges brought on by the pandemic."

In addition to Chowbotics, Harvest Pack's clients include the upscale, LA-area Erewhon Supermarkets; The Paper Company, a division of Imperial Dade; and nearly 500 restaurants and foodservice distributors nationwide.

"Food packaging is used every single day and current events add to the demand," continued Pou. "It is extremely important to keep businesses up and running, but we need to be smart about the materials we use. We don't want to add to the pollution problem nor reverse years of working hard to improve and protect the environment. We hope more people will join us and go green with compostable products like ours."

In addition, to help restaurants keep their employees safe during the pandemic, Harvest Pack has added a special line of personal protective equipment. To learn more about Harvest Pack or how you can purchase products for your business, visit www.harvest-pack.com.

About Harvest Pack Solutions

Harvest Pack is the leader in eco-friendly and customized packaging for all restaurants and the foodservice industry. On a mission to end food packaging waste, the company provides a line of compostable, single-use containers using high-quality materials that do not harm the environment as well as a line of recyclable plastic (PET) food service items. Founded by a brother and sister team in 2013, Harvest Pack is the one-stop-shop for environmentally-safe packaging needs and currently works with more than 500 restaurants and food distributors helping keep food fresh and delicious. For more information, visit www.harvest-pack.com.

