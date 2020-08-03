

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $79.6 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $51.3 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $139.1 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.8% to $302.4 million from $183.5 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $139.1 Mln. vs. $67.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $302.4 Mln vs. $183.5 Mln last year.



