

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.81 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $31.97 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $259.91 million or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $507.23 million from $500.15 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $259.91 Mln. vs. $240.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.29 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $507.23 Mln vs. $500.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2047 - $2087 Mln



