Third-Highest Month on Record; Highest July Ever
Fourth paragraph, second sentence of release should read: Securities lending CCP activity increased by 2.8 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month. (instead of Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 85 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month.).
The corrected release reads:
OCC JULY 2020 TOTAL VOLUME UP 52.5 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO
Third-Highest Month on Record; Highest July Ever
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,199,883 contracts the third highest month on record and up 52.5 percent from July 2019. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 28,342,356 contracts, up 46.4 percent from July 2019.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,687,520, up 54.1 percent from 396,842,810 contracts in July 2019. Equity options volume was 582,318,225 contracts, up 62.8 percent from July 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 206,587,869, a 60.5 percent increase compared to July 2019. Index options volume was 29,369,295, a 25.1 percent decrease from July 2019.
Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 3,512,363, a 47.1 percent decrease from July 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 261,447 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2020 was $65,959,824,819, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to July 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 2.8 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month.
For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
July 2020
July 2019 Total
July Total
YTD Avg Daily
YTD Avg Daily
% Change
Equity Options
582,318,225
357,634,292
62.8%
26,063,762
17,167,358
51.8%
Index Options
29,369,295
39,208,518
-25.1%
2,017,148
1,886,366
6.9%
Total Options
611,687,520
396,842,810
54.1%
28,080,910
19,053,724
47.4%
Futures
3,512,363
6,641,028
-47.1%
261,447
304,897
-14.3%
Total Volume
615,199,883
403,483,838
52.5%
28,342,356
19,358,621
46.4%
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005693/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact:
Michael Shore
312-322-1150
mshore@theocc.com