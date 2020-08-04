Technavio has been monitoring the logistics market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 130.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the logistics market in APAC in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 418.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 548.25 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growth in trade between India and China is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

China

What is the major trend of the market?

Rapid growth in the e-commerce market in China is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth in trade between India and China will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation

Logistics Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Type 3PL 4PL

End-user Manufacturing Automotive Food and Beverage Others

Geographic Landscape China India Japan



Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our logistics market in APAC report covers the following areas:

Logistics Market Size in APAC

Logistics Market Trends in APAC

Logistics Market Analysis in APAC

This study identifies rapid growth in the e-commerce market in China as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics market growth in APAC during the next few years.

Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the logistics market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the logistics market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors in APAC

