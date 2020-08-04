Technavio has been monitoring the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 86.95 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 117.57 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The increase in prevalence of IMID is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America

What is the major trend of the market?

Emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in prevalence of IMID will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Geographic North America Europe Asia ROW



Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market size

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market trends

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market analysis

This study identifies emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-inflammatory therapeutics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

RA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Psoriasis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Market segments

Comparison by Drug class

Anti-inflammatory biologicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corticosteroids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

NSAIDs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Drug class

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson Johnson

Merck Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

