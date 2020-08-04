Technavio has been monitoring the coated abrasives market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005434/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the coated abrasives market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 12.21 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.02 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

APAC

What is the major trend of the market?

Strong demand for semi-friable aluminum oxide-based products is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives are some of the major market participants. The demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coated Abrasives Market is segmented as below:

Application Transportation Machinery Metal Fabrication Consumer Goods Others

Grain Type Aluminum Oxide Ceramic Silicon Carbide Alumina Zirconia Others

Backing Material Fiber Paper Cloth Polyester Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41355

Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coated abrasives market report covers the following areas:

Coated Abrasives Market size

Coated Abrasives Market trends

Coated Abrasives Market analysis

This study identifies strong demand for semi-friable aluminum oxide-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the coated abrasives market growth during the next few years.

Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the coated abrasives market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coated abrasives market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coated abrasives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coated abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coated abrasives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coated abrasives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal fabrication Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1 placement

Aluminum oxide Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ceramic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Silicon carbide Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Alumina zirconia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

Market Segmentation by Other 2

Market segments

Comparison by Other2 placement

Fiber Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloth Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polyester Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other2

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH

Jason Industries Inc.

KWH Group Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.

VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG

WEEM Abrasives

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005434/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/