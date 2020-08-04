Technavio has been monitoring the coated abrasives market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the coated abrasives market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 12.21 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.02 billion by 2024.
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
- APAC
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Strong demand for semi-friable aluminum oxide-based products is a major growth factor for the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives are some of the major market participants. The demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Coated Abrasives Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Transportation
- Machinery
- Metal Fabrication
- Consumer Goods
- Others
- Grain Type
- Aluminum Oxide
- Ceramic
- Silicon Carbide
- Alumina Zirconia
- Others
- Backing Material
- Fiber
- Paper
- Cloth
- Polyester
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coated abrasives market report covers the following areas:
- Coated Abrasives Market size
- Coated Abrasives Market trends
- Coated Abrasives Market analysis
This study identifies strong demand for semi-friable aluminum oxide-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the coated abrasives market growth during the next few years.
Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the coated abrasives market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coated abrasives market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coated abrasives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coated abrasives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coated abrasives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coated abrasives market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Machinery Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metal fabrication Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Other 1
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other1 placement
- Aluminum oxide Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ceramic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Silicon carbide Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Alumina zirconia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other1
Market Segmentation by Other 2
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other2 placement
- Fiber Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloth Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyester Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other2
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH
- Jason Industries Inc.
- KWH Group Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
- VSM Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG
- WEEM Abrasives
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
