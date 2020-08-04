Technavio has been monitoring the hair care market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 2%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Launch of new and innovative products is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Revlon Inc., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and The Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.

What is the major trend of the market?

Increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Revlon Inc., The Estée Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and The Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The launch of new and innovative products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Hair Care Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hair Care Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Shampoo Hair Color Conditioner Others

Distribution Channel Offline Distribution Channel Online Distribution Channel



Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Shampoo Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hair color Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Conditioner Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amway Corp.

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

L'Oréal SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Revlon Inc.

The Estée Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

The Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

