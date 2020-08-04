Technavio has been monitoring the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 86.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2020-2024
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 116.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 202.75 billion by 2024.
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 12%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Availability of multiple payment options for online transactions is a major growth factor for the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Apparel
- Footwear
- Accessories
- End-user
- Women and Girls
- Men and Boys
Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report covers the following areas:
- Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market Size in US
- Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market Trends in US
- Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market Analysis in US
This study identifies availability of multiple payment options for online transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth in US during the next few years.
Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in us, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Footwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Women and girls Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men and boys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Gap Inc.
- J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
- Kohls Corp.
- Macys Inc.
- Nordstrom Inc.
- Target Corp.
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Walmart Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
