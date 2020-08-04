Technavio has been monitoring the paper towel dispenser market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the paper towel dispenser market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 3.98 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing hygiene awareness among consumers and the impact of western culture in developing countries are the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cascades Inc., Cintas Corp., Dolphin Solutions Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Jaquar Group, KEUCO GmbH Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Palmer Fixture Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cascades Inc., Cintas Corp., Dolphin Solutions Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Jaquar Group, KEUCO GmbH Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Palmer Fixture Co. are some of the major market participants. T To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing hygiene awareness among consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paper Towel Dispenser Market is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Application Commercial Residential



Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our paper towel dispenser market report covers the following areas:

Paper Towel Dispenser Market size

Paper Towel Dispenser Market trends

Paper Towel Dispenser Market analysis

This study identifies the impact of western culture in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the paper towel dispenser market growth during the next few years.

Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the paper towel dispenser market, including some of the vendors such as American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cascades Inc., Cintas Corp., Dolphin Solutions Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Jaquar Group, KEUCO GmbH Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Palmer Fixture Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the paper towel dispenser market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper towel dispenser market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper towel dispenser market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper towel dispenser market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper towel dispenser market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Specialties Inc.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

Cascades Inc.

Cintas Corp.

Dolphin Solutions Ltd.

FRANKE Holding AG

Jaquar Group

KEUCO GmbH Co. KG

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Palmer Fixture Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

