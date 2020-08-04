Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE)(Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, is delighted to announce the signature of a 3-year framework agreement with the German company 2G Energietechnik GmbH for the supply of cogeneration units dedicated to the production of green electricity from mine gas in France and Belgium.

Thanks to this partnership with 2G, a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy production systems in Europe, La Française de l'Énergie benefits from competitive commercial conditions with a guaranteed fixed price for the duration of the contract and major logistic related advantages such as free storage of engines for several months and dedicated production lines for major orders. These improved terms and conditions will allow the Group to reinforce its capacity of development and improve the profitability of its future production sites.

A framework agreement covering 25 new cogeneration units

Covering the full scope of the Group's needs (engine, cogeneration kits and soundproofed containers), this agreement also secures the supply of cogeneration units for the deployment of new sites, of which 37.5 MW are scheduled in Hauts-de-France and Wallonia.

To this end, the delivery schedule of 7 cogeneration units (10.5 MW) has been confirmed at the agreed terms and conditions, for an installation planned over the next 12 months in Béthune, Avion and Anderlues. The 18 additional cogeneration units (27 MW) will be installed on the new sites in Hauts-de-France as soon as the approvals from the administration will be delivered.

Benefiting from an enhanced execution capacity and a secure development plan, La Française de l'Énergie confirms its ambition to actively participate in Europe's ecological and energy transition through the launch of new production sites of green energy.

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Énergie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Énergie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

About Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

The simultaneous generation of mechanical energy and useful heat is called combined heat and power (CHP) generation. While the mechanical energy is converted directly into electricity, the heat can be used to heat, cool or generate steam. This means that, instead of escaping into the atmosphere, the heat resulting from electricity generation is put to good use, making CHP technology efficient and environmentally friendly. Up to 40 percent of primary energy is saved. CO2 emissions fall by up to 60 percent com-pared to conventional electricity generation in large power plants.

About 2G Energy AG (http://www.2-g.com)

2G Energy AG is an internationally leading manufacturer of combined heat and power plants (CHP) for the decentralized provision of power and heat on the basis of gas motors driven by natural gas, biomethane, biogas, sewage gas, landfill gas or hydrogen. The portfolio includes plants with an electrical output of 20 to 4,500 kW. The customer base ranges from farming to municipalities, the housing industry, commercial enterprises, medium-sized industry and large industry to the energy sector.

In addition to its headquarters in Heek, in the Münsterland region of Germany, with development and production. 2G is also represented in several European countries through its own subsidiaries. Since it was founded in 1995, 2G has commissioned more than 6,000 plants worldwide.

Through combined heat and power generation, they reach overall efficiency levels of be-tween 85% and far above 90%. 2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work in gas motor technology for natural gas, biogas and synthesis gas applications (e.g. hydrogen). In addition to designing and manufacturing CHP plants, the company offers full solutions, from planning and installation to servicing and maintenance services. CHP plants are increasingly gaining importance in intelligent networked energy systems, called virtual power plants, due to their decentralization, controllability and predictable availability.

