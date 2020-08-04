XP POWER LTD - PDMR Shareholding

4 August 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified of a share dealing involving James Peters, Chairman of the Company.

On 3 August 2020 25,000 Ordinary Shares held by Mr. Peters' Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") were sold at a price of 4,094.1618 pence.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name James Peters 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chairman (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4,094.1618 pence 25,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (f) Date of the transaction 3 August 2020 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman