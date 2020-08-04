XP POWER LTD - PDMR Shareholding
London, August 3
4 August 2020
XP Power Limited
Director/PDMR Shareholding
XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified of a share dealing involving James Peters, Chairman of the Company.
On 3 August 2020 25,000 Ordinary Shares held by Mr. Peters' Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") were sold at a price of 4,094.1618 pence.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|James Peters
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4,094.1618 pence
|25,000
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|3 August 2020
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
XP Power
Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515
Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515
Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571
Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman
