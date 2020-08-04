Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020

WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Stuttgart
04.08.20
08:02 Uhr
46,100 Euro
+2,300
+5,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 08:04
74 Leser
XP POWER LTD - PDMR Shareholding

XP POWER LTD - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 3

4 August 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified of a share dealing involving James Peters, Chairman of the Company.

On 3 August 2020 25,000 Ordinary Shares held by Mr. Peters' Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") were sold at a price of 4,094.1618 pence.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameJames Peters
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChairman
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
4,094.1618 pence25,000
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
(f)Date of the transaction3 August 2020
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman

© 2020 PR Newswire
