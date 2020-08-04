Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Annual Financial Report 04-Aug-2020 / 07:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Halfords Group plc Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 3 April 2020 including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 15 September 2020 The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 3 April 2020 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com [1]. The Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Tuesday 15 September 2020, commencing at 11:30 am. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2] Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary Halfords Group plc The Appendix to this announcement is a supplement to our preliminary statement of Financial Results made on 7 July 2020 (the "Final Results Announcement"). It contains the information required pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 that is in addition to the information communicated in the Final Results Announcement, and should be read together with the Final Results Announcement. Appendix The Chief Financial Officer's Report in the preliminary statement of the Final Results Announcement issued on 7 July 2020 includes a commentary on the principal commercial and financial risks and uncertainties to achieving the Group's objectives. Further details of other principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Halfords Group are set out on pages 68 to 78 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Specific financial risks (e.g. liquidity, foreign currency) are detailed in note 22 to the Financial Statements on pages 182 to 186 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. The following is extracted in full and unedited form from the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Risk Title Risk Current Focus in 2020 Description Mitigation Priorities in 2021 Strategy Capability and If we do not Strategic capacity to have priorities have effect sufficient been clearly significant capacity and defined - Accelerated levels of capability (in following an growth in our business change terms of our in-depth motoring people, strategic services processes and review, business. systems) to supported by (no change) successfully comprehensive implement the customer, changes colleague, necessary market and across the competitor - Specialist business, we research and resource will not with powerful brought in to realise the insights from boost existing expected our Single capability. benefits of Customer View. our strategy and the business will not be A Transformation sustainable. Board provides - Robust governance over business case the change template and programme Capital necessary for allocation the delivery of model the Strategy. developed. The Board ensures there is a robust approval process for each project, - New allocates capability from resource and IT restructure. monitors progress. Project Managers - Annual are in place strategic plan within the 'refresh' to business to whom involve review projects can be of progress to assigned and date and pivot this has been for COVID-19 supplemented by opportunities specialist and threats. resource to boost capability. In effecting change, Halfords - Focus on Free is requiring all Cash Flow to contributing maintain colleagues to sufficient observe the capital for principles of investment. Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed ("RACI"). COVID-19 In response to COVID-19 we have adapted the short-term strategic plan to focus on those activities that either respond to emerging customer trends, such as the significant shift to digital channels, or improve the long-term health of the business, such as colleague engagement and fixed cost reduction. This level of focus will ensure we utilise our resources on the most important programmes only in the year ahead, with the objective of further strengthening the business foundations before embarking on some of the more transformative, and capital intensive, aspects of the plan. Stakeholder If we fail to Progress against support and secure and our strategic confidence in maintain our objectives is strategy stakeholders' shared with - Series of (investors, colleagues on a conferences suppliers, weekly and relaying colleagues) monthly basis strategy to our (decrease) support for through team colleagues and our strategy, huddles and they suppliers. they may lose also receive a confidence in weekly blog from the business the CEO and a and withdraw monthly their newsletter. resources. Quarterly - Presentation updates with Q&A of accelerated are given by our services CEO, live strategy to streamed to all investment distribution community centres, stores and autocentres. Throughout the - Colleagues year we engaged and with our shareholders. suppliers, keeping them informed of our strategic plans as key partners and listening to - Revised their insights internal and observations communications to enhance our strategy. working relationship. We maintain - Replaced regular contact financial PR

